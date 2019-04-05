BP (BP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 653.82 ($8.54).

Shares of BP stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 568.60 ($7.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,706,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 475.80 ($6.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £309.72 ($404.70). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 176 shares of company stock valued at $93,904.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

