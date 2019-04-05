BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Up 14.1% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $201,097.00 and approximately $17,519.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00386770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.01681251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00266632 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

