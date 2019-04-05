Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,942 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $138,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $290,328.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,851 shares of company stock worth $719,908. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/bottomline-technologies-epay-shares-sold-by-advisory-services-network-llc.html.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.