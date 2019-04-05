Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price traded up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03). 182,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 739,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/borders-southern-petroleum-bor-trading-13-2-higher.html.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

