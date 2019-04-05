Boot Barn (BOOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $832.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,044,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 186,222 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

