Boeing Co (BA) Position Trimmed by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.91.

In other Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total transaction of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. Boeing’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/boeing-co-ba-position-trimmed-by-srs-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.