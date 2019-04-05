BMT Investment Advisors Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Union Bankshares makes up approximately 1.5% of BMT Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

UBSH stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Union Bankshares Corp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 23.02%. Analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/bmt-investment-advisors-has-2-76-million-holdings-in-union-bankshares-corp-ubsh.html.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.