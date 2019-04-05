BMT Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

BMT Investment Advisors raised its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $194,686.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,121 shares in the company, valued at $920,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,652 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $181,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock worth $1,187,203 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.70 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

