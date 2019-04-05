BMC Stock (BMCH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.86.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.72 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,250. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

