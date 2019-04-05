bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,926,000 after purchasing an additional 269,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,005,000 after purchasing an additional 216,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $157.31 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $87.49 and a 12-month high of $199.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,018.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 357.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Nick Leschly sold 7,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $837,981.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,302.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $375,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,342.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,838 shares of company stock worth $4,735,712. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on bluebird bio to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

