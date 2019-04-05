Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 172,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 824.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $504.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 109,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $2,622,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 494,192 shares of company stock worth $11,793,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

