BlackRock Inc. Purchases 681,256 Shares of Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,541,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 681,256 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tahoe Resources were worth $56,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAHO. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tahoe Resources by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAHO opened at $3.64 on Friday. Tahoe Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.

TAHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tahoe Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

