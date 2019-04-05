BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Puma Biotechnology worth $54,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $129,257,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 175,699 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,876,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 443.8% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 336,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 274,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company's stock.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $218,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,165,812 shares in the company, valued at $103,062,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,245 shares of company stock valued at $268,052 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBYI opened at $34.38 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms have commented on PBYI. Citigroup increased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

