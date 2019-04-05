BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,776,900 Shares of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.52% of Akorn worth $53,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Akorn by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Akorn by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akorn by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $3.42 on Friday. Akorn, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $423.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRX shares. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum set a $11.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
About Akorn
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
