Blackline Safety (BLN) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:BLN opened at C$6.17 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $282.89 million and a PE ratio of -26.94.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post 0.0599999982857143 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$158,586.40.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

