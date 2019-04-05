BitCrystals Reaches Market Cap of $1.54 Million (BCY)

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One BitCrystals token can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges including Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. BitCrystals has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,150.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCrystals has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00382932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.01688704 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00266741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $779.78 or 0.15562142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About BitCrystals

BitCrystals (CRYPTO:BCY) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,894,650 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCrystals’ official website is bitcrystals.com

BitCrystals Token Trading

BitCrystals can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCrystals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCrystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

