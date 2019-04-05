bitBTC Price Hits $4,848.01 (BITBTC)

bitBTC (CURRENCY:BITBTC) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. bitBTC has a total market capitalization of $202,002.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of bitBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitBTC has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One bitBTC token can currently be purchased for about $4,848.01 or 0.97229314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00382933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.01708368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00265265 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00397189 BTC.

About bitBTC

bitBTC’s total supply is 42 tokens. bitBTC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitBTC is bit.ly/BitShares_BTC

Buying and Selling bitBTC

bitBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

