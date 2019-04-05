Biotricity (BTCY) and Portland General Electric (POR) Financial Contrast

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biotricity and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 10.65% 8.56% 2.66%

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 5.34, suggesting that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biotricity and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $44.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.52%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Biotricity.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Biotricity does not pay a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric $1.99 billion 2.30 $212.00 million $2.37 21.62

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Biotricity on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

