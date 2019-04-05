BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,004,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,455,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,779,000 after purchasing an additional 756,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,725,000 after purchasing an additional 628,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,025,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,319,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after purchasing an additional 255,291 shares during the last quarter.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer set a $92.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.24.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,511,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $192,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,058 shares of company stock worth $8,598,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.94 and a beta of 1.51. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.35 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

