BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.15. BIO-TECHNE posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $200.46. 1,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,653. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $132.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth $70,995,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

