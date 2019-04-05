BigSur Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,574,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,771,000 after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 798,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,829,000 after purchasing an additional 165,700 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. 1,542,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,748. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/bigsur-wealth-management-llc-invests-212000-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.