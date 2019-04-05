BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 505,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $167.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.5462 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

WARNING: “BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/bigsur-wealth-management-llc-has-1-07-million-position-in-vanguard-mid-cap-etf-vo.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.