BidaskClub Upgrades NVIDIA (NVDA) to “Strong-Buy”

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.47.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,025,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,693. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swedbank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,547,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $340,487,000 after buying an additional 854,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $737,230,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.