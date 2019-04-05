BidaskClub Upgrades Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $427.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 22,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $1,710,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,746 in the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,394 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

