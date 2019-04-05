BidaskClub Upgrades Citi Trends (CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 93,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.45. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $38,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 1,635.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 365.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

