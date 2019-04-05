BidaskClub Lowers VEON (VEON) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.27.

Get VEON alerts:

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. VEON has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. VEON’s payout ratio is 450.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.