BidaskClub Lowers Retrophin (RTRX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Retrophin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

RTRX traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.74. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $956.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.42. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Aselage sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $45,667.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,417 shares of company stock valued at $313,080. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 652,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,265,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 339,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 21.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,845,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after purchasing an additional 327,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 300,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 214,392 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 777,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 182,318 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

