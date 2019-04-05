BidaskClub Lowers Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) to Buy

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. Mellanox Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $119.10. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,396 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

