BidaskClub Lowers Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.18 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 314.28% and a return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

