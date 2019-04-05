BidaskClub Lowers Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock remained flat at $$30.40 during trading hours on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $259.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,891.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $134,806.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,793 shares of company stock valued at $55,741. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

