BidaskClub Downgrades GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Hold

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.76. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.