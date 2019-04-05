BidaskClub Downgrades Donegal Group (DGICA) to Strong Sell

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

DGICA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.36. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $195.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1,342.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

