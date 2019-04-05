Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Reaches $21.05 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Bezant has a market cap of $21.05 million and $1.19 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00381502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.01702109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00265068 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,072,815 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

