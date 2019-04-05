BestChain (BEST) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges

BestChain (CURRENCY:BEST) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. BestChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BestChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BestChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BestChain alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00031506 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005304 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00013026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00150172 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008616 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BestChain Profile

BestChain (BEST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2017. BestChain’s total supply is 20,147,876 coins. BestChain’s official website is bestchain.hol.es . BestChain’s official Twitter account is @BBlockchain

BestChain Coin Trading

BestChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.