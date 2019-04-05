Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Best Buy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.77. 3,171,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,585. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 25,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,735,721.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,191,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $69,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock valued at $85,077,082 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 252,692.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

