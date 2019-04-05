Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
BERY opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $37,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,576,469. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.