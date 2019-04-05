Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

BERY opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $37,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,576,469. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

