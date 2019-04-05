Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Group (RTN)

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.45 ($2.49).

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $564.43 million and a PE ratio of 47.29. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 244.41 ($3.19).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

