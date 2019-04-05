Berenberg Bank Cuts Carnival (CCL) Price Target to GBX 4,600

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCL. HSBC dropped their price target on Carnival from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carnival from GBX 5,460 ($71.34) to GBX 5,235 ($68.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) target price (up previously from GBX 5,750 ($75.13)) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Carnival to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,247 ($68.56).

CCL stock opened at GBX 3,938 ($51.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. Carnival has a 52 week low of GBX 3,611 ($47.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,030 ($65.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In other Carnival news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($74.59), for a total transaction of £1,646,529.68 ($2,151,482.66).

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

