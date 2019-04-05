Benchmark Analysts Give BioTelemetry (BEAT) a $82.00 Price Target

Benchmark set a $82.00 target price on BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Sidoti set a $95.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioTelemetry news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 8,236 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $576,602.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,677.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 93,383 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $6,542,412.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,198 shares of company stock worth $12,419,736. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,900,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth $23,211,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

