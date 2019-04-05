Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,988,545.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $155.06 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/belpointe-asset-management-llc-has-104000-holdings-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.