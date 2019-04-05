Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.02 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $48.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/belpointe-asset-management-llc-cuts-position-in-first-trust-exchange-traded-fund-iv-first-trust-tactical-high-yield-etf-hyls.html.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.