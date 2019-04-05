Bela Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Bela has a total market cap of $662,275.00 and $2,715.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Bela has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.01748595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 47,700,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,364,196 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

