Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,932 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 360.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $103,154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 435,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc-sells-8932-shares-of-first-republic-bank-frc.html.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.