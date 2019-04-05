Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Echostar Co. (SATS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Echostar were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Echostar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,386,000 after acquiring an additional 817,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Echostar by 24.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,386,000 after acquiring an additional 817,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Echostar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,215,000 after acquiring an additional 29,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Echostar by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,157,000 after acquiring an additional 137,693 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of SATS stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $39.19. 229,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,395. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 0.93. Echostar Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.55 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,724,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,861,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,535 Shares of Echostar Co. (SATS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc-sells-2535-shares-of-echostar-co-sats.html.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.