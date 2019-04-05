Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Booking by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69,748 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Booking by 61.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after buying an additional 423,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,996,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,352,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 108.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 466,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,518,000 after buying an additional 243,261 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $1,489,405. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,769.45. 365,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,201.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/beese-fulmer-investment-management-inc-lowers-position-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.