Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 5,475,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

