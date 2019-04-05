BeeKan One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million (BKBT)

BeeKan (CURRENCY:BKBT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, BeeKan has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One BeeKan token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, HADAX, CoinTiger and Coineal. BeeKan has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.02 million worth of BeeKan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00385695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.01661624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00269071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BeeKan Profile

BeeKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. BeeKan’s official Twitter account is @beekan_org . BeeKan’s official website is www.beekan.org

BeeKan Token Trading

BeeKan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coineal, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeeKan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeeKan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeeKan using one of the exchanges listed above.

