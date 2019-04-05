Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,899 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,207,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,688.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,451,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 582,329 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.12.

In related news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $298,394.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

