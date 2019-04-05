Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,666,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,654,895,000 after acquiring an additional 283,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,384,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,367,665,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $249.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $796,458.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,574. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-shares-sold-by-btr-capital-management-inc.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.