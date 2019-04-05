Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.49. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $17.46.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

